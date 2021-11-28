Iran's relations with Tajikistan to continue in full force – President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's trade, cultural and economic relations with Tajikistan will continue in full force, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office's official website.

He made the remark during a meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Raisi stressed that undoubtedly, economic relations should be continued, because the current level of trade turnover between the two countries is not satisfactory at all. With the taking a number of steps between the two countries, trade turnover can be increased several times.

At the same time, the Iranian President recalled his visit to Tajikistan and noted that the visit laid the foundation for the development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said that relations between the two countries have already begun to develop, and the trade turnover will increase several times in the future.

