Azerbaijan, Iran implementing important projects - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

At least 15 important projects between Azerbaijan and Iran are being implemented or are ready, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that the latest situation of these projects was discussed during the meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on November 29, 2021.

“Also, discussions on the effective meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran and the implementation of agreements in the economic sphere were conducted during the meeting,” Mousavi added.

As reported, a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi was held on November 28, 2021, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). During the meeting, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan signed a contract on the swapping of gas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur