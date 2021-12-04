Iran also to be able to take advantage of Zangazur corridor – ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will also be able to take advantage of the Zangazur corridor, Former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin said, Trend reports citing Iranian media outlets.

The ex-ambassador said that the Zangazur corridor is considered a part of East-West transport corridor and its restoration will not affect the Iranian-Armenian border.

Pakayin also pointed out the positions of various Iranian officials also show that Tehran is not opposed to the restoration of traditional roads left over from the USSR era, but is even positive about it.

“If relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia improve and traditional roads are used peacefully, security in the region will increase, and thus, we will witness the restoration of security on Iran's joint borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia," Pakayin noted.

---

