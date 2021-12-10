Iran, Austria discuss Vienna Talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart reviewed bilateral and international issues as well as the Vienna Talks, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bagheri is in Vienna to attend negotiations on lifting sanctions against Iran.

Earlier, Bagheri slammed the unseriousness shown by some participants, saying that the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran was serious in the talks.

He had held intensive consultation with top Russian and Chinese officials on the latest developments of the Vienna talks as well as Iran's two drafts on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues.