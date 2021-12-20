Iranian FM to pay visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will pay a visit to Azerbaijan this weekend, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports.
"During the visit of the Iranian minister, talks will be conducted on the development of bilateral relations and trade relations," Khatibzadeh added.
