Europe, Int'l bodies should fulfill their obligations to refugees - Iran's Interior minister

Vahidi met and held talks with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Tehran on Monday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Stating that Iran feels good about the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Vahidi noted that UNHCR is a humane organization formed within the framework of serving humanity.

Referring to the inappropriate behaviors against refugees by some states, he highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always treated foreign nationals appropriately from a humanitarian point of view, but this does not mean that Europeans do not fulfill their obligations regarding refugees.

He noted that Europe should remind that the important destination of the refugees is Europe.

Pointing to the difficult situation for Iran due to the sanctions, COVID-19 pandemic, and the large presence of Afghan nationals, Grandi underscored that despite the problems, Iran is helping the international community by accepting large volumes of refugees.

He promised that he would discuss the EU's responsibility more seriously tonight in a meeting with European ambassadors.