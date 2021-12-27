Oman expresses willingness to enhance relations with Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 27

Deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Oman attended the eighth meeting of the Joint Strategic Consultation Committee between the two countries in Tehran, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Baqeri and Oman's deputy foreign minister for diplomatic affairs, Sheikh Khalifa Al-Harthy.

The two diplomats expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral ties and the efforts to broaden the relations on the basis of mutual trust.

The two sides also talked about various regional and international issues, including the Vienna talks on the revival of JCPOA.

For his part, Al-Harthy highlighted Iran’s pivotal role in the regional developments, expressed Oman’s willingness to enhance relations with Iran.

The relations between Oman and Iran, which have regional and ultra-regional impacts, will continue to grow, he said.