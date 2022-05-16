Vice speaker of Iranian parliament to pay visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Vice-Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on May 16, 2022, Trend reports citing the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Vice Speaker of the Iranian Parliament will visit the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan on May 16 and hold talks with the Chairman of the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov.

During the two-day visit, Ali Nikzad will address a meeting of the ECO Parliamentary Assembly in Baku and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

