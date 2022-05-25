...
Iranian parliamentary speaker elected for third consecutive term

Politics Materials 25 May 2022 09:50
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has been elected speaker of the Iranian parliament for the third time, Trend reports citing the parliament’s official website.

According to the report, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Morteza Agha Tehrani, and Fereydoon Abbasi nominated their candidacies for the post of parliamentary speaker on May 25, 2022.

A total of 281 deputies took part in the voting, and Qalibaf was re-elected chairman by 194 votes.

