Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council to pay visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on July 15, 2022, Trend reports citing a diplomatic source.

The Iranian official's visit to Azerbaijan will take place at the invitation of the Secretary of the National Security Council under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov.

Within the visit, Shamkhani will meet with Azerbaijani officials and conduct talks on bilateral, regional and international issues.

---

