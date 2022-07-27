Iran welcomes possible addition of Azerbaijan to D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation

TEHRAN, Iran, July 27. Iran`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian welcomed the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation membership for other countries such as Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Amir Abdollahian made the remark online, during the 20-th session of the D-8 council of foreign ministers in Dhaka.

He emphasized that the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation membership should accelerate the membership of new members.

During the current summit, the D-8 members will decide whether or not Azerbaijan will become a member of the organization.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye.