Iranian embassy debunks 'info' on accumulation of military equipment on border with Azerbaijan

The headline changed, details added, first version posted 10:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The video footage spread in social networks about the so-called accumulation of heavy military equipment by Iran on the border with Azerbaijan is fake, the Iranian embassy in Iran told Trend.

The embassy said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) does not have an official telegram channel, and the official position of the IRGC can be learned only through official channels and the spokesman of this structure.

"The reports spread on social networks are fake. Those footages were originally filmed several years ago during the different circumstances. Such rumors are circulated by those who want to harm the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan," the embassy said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur