TEHRAN, Iran, September 5. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Naser Kanaani announced that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will attend the next Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking at the weekly press conference, Naser Kanaani said the President will attend the SCO Summit, on September 16 and 17 2022, in Uzbekistan.