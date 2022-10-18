Iran FM calls EU sanctions ‘unconstructive’, says riots intolerable everywhere

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday that rioting and damaging public property are not tolerated in any part of the world, with Iran being no exception, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The top diplomat made the comment in a twitter post in reaction to sanctions imposed by the European Union against Iran over the recent riots in the country.

Amirabdollahian said that the EU again resorted to the ineffective tool of sanctions against Iranians, making miscalculations and taking an unconstructive measure based on a bunch of wrong information.

EU foreign ministers on Monday slapped sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and 4 entities, including the country’s Morality Police and Law Enforcement.