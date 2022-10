BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Vice President of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh has arrived in Azerbaijan on October 19, 2022, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Vice President will participate in the 6th Conference of the Parties of the "Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea".

---

