Russia eyes to deliver fighter aircrafts to Iran soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircrafts ordered by Iran from Russia will be delivered to the country at the beginning of the next Iranian year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024), a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Shahriar Heydari told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

Heydari said that Iran ordered not only fighter aircrafts from Russia, but also defense systems, missile systems and helicopters. It is expected that these military equipment will be brought to the country soon.

Iranian MP did not reveal the number and price of fighter aircrafts to be delivered to the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur