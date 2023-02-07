Iran Air Force holds presentation of underground ‘Oqab 44’ military base (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force held presentation of the large underground air force base called 'Oqab 44', on February 7, 2023, Trend reports citing local Iranian media.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, got acquainted with the mentioned military base.

Information on the location of the air force base, as well as the size of the this base, has not been declared.

The mentioned base can receive and prepare various fighter jets, bombers and various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The base includes a command center, fighter jets storage and repair centers, fuel depots, etc.

---

