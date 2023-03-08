Iran ready to organize meeting with Türkiye and Azerbaijan in trilateral format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Today, March 8, an agreement was reached at the level of the foreign ministers of Iran, Türkiye and Azerbaijan to hold a meeting in a trilateral format, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Türkiye, said at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu, Trend reports.

According to him, the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye held talks on holding a trilateral meeting.

Iranian minister noted that, in addition, the organization of a meeting in the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Türkiye, Iran and Russia) in the South Caucasus is on the joint working agenda of Iran and Türkiye.