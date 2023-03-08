Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran ready to organize meeting with Türkiye and Azerbaijan in trilateral format

Politics Materials 8 March 2023 20:24 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Today, March 8, an agreement was reached at the level of the foreign ministers of Iran, Türkiye and Azerbaijan to hold a meeting in a trilateral format, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Türkiye, said at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu, Trend reports.

According to him, the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye held talks on holding a trilateral meeting.

Iranian minister noted that, in addition, the organization of a meeting in the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Türkiye, Iran and Russia) in the South Caucasus is on the joint working agenda of Iran and Türkiye.

