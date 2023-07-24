Iran again voices possibility of prisoner exchange with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US is possible, and the process depends on the will of Washington, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Iran is serious about the exchange of prisoners with the US, and the extension of the process was caused by a lack of will on the part of the US government.

A representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed hope at a press conference in Tehran that this exchange will take place soon.

He also noted that some countries that maintain good relations with Tehran and Washington play a crucial role in this process, but he did not specify the states.

In general, Iran is ready for dialogue and prisoner exchange with the US, if there is mutual political will on the part of the American administration to take such a step, he said.

Iran keeps up the topic of prisoner exchange - Kanaani spoke on the matter back on July 10, 2023 at the press conference in Tehran.