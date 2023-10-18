Ban on Iran selling missiles no longer in effect - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. All restrictions on the sale and purchase of ballistic missiles from and to Iran are ended as of October 18, 2023, according to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on his X (Twitter) page, Trend reports.

He added that as of today, all restrictions against the persons and entities mentioned in the list of resolution 2231, including the restriction of blocking property, will end, and this list will be removed from the UN website.

The deputy minister stressed that all the sanctions and restrictive measures applied against Iran at the national and regional level should end based on the mentioned resolution. In this context, maintaining restrictions or applying new sanctions clearly violates Resolution No. 2231.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

