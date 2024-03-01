Votng deadline in Iran's parliamentary election stretches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The voting deadline in the ongoing election to the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) of the 12th convocation and the Council of Experts of the 6th convocation in Iran today has been extended by two hours, Trend reports.

This was announced by the election headquarters at the Ministry of Interior of Iran.

Therefore, the election will be held until 20:00 local time.

In Iran, the election to the 12th Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) and the 6th Council of Experts (a special state body in Iran that elects the country's supreme leader) began at 08:00 local time. The election is being held in 31 provinces in 1,218 constituencies, in about 59,000 polling stations. It is reported that about 61.2 million (61,172,298) people are eligible to vote in the election.

A total of 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. The current speaker of the Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Council of Experts is a council that oversees the appointment, removal, and activities of Iran's Supreme Leader. A total of 144 candidates will compete for 88 seats on the Council of Experts. The current chairman of the Council is Ahmad Jannati.

