Iran protects its national interests from illegal use of force - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Iran, reaffirming its commitment to the UN Charter, international principles and goals, has the will to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests from the unlawful use of force, The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement regarding Iran's attack on Israel using missiles and UAVs, Trend reports.

The statement said that based on the right to self-defense mentioned in Article 51 of the UN Charter, and in response to repeated attacks by Israel against Iranian military advisers officially operating in that country at the invitation of the Syrian state, in particular in response to the military attack on the diplomatic corps Iran in Damascus on April 1, 2024, Iran carried out military attacks on Israeli military bases on April 14, 2024.

The statement noted that Iran will not hesitate to take additional protective measures against any act of military aggression and unlawful use of force if necessary.