Iran says attack on Israel carried out within framework of right to self-defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran's retaliatory strike was carried out within the framework of its inalienable right of self-defense as set out in the Charter of the United Nations, Permanent Representative of Iran Amir Saeed Iravani said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

"The strikes were carried out solely within the framework of Iran's inalienable right of self-defense as set out in the Charter of the United Nations and recognized by international law," he said.

He noted that these actions were necessary, the strikes were aimed solely at military targets, and were carried out with great care to reduce the likelihood of further escalation and prevent possible harm to civilians.