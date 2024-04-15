Iran's aim warning to Israel - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran aims to warn Israel about the catastrophic consequences of crossing the red line, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He stated this in a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

He believes that if Israel maintains its conduct, it will face retaliation, both quick and broad.

German Foreign Minister Analena Berbock, in her turn, emphasized the importance of continued dialogue at this perilous time.

"Recent events have heightened regional tensions, which are only increasing. Our collaborative efforts should strive to avert an escalation of tensions," she added.

To note, on April 1, an Israeli attack in Damascus' Mezze area killed 13 people, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, Iran-Israel relations have risen. Iran acknowledged on April 14 that it fired dozens of rockets and anti-aircraft missiles at Israel in retaliation.

