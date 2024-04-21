Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian President to pay official visit to Pakistan

Politics Materials 21 April 2024 15:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian President to pay official visit to Pakistan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to Pakistan on April 22-24, Trend reports via Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Raisi will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other members of the government, as well as business representatives.

During the visit, the Iranian president will meet with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the visit will focus on enhancing ties between Iran and Pakistan, along with fostering cooperation in trade, communications, energy, and agriculture.

