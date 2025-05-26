Iran, Russia kick off implementation phase of comprehensive strategic partnership deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iran and Russia is expected to enter the implementation phase in the coming weeks, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference held in Tehran, Baghaei noted that the agreement had previously been approved by the Russian State Duma and was recently ratified by the Iranian parliament. It has now been sent to Iran’s Guardian Council for final approval.

The agreement was initially signed in Moscow on January 17, 2024, by the presidents of both countries. The framework encompasses a comprehensive spectrum of synergistic domains, including economic exchange and trade dynamics, cutting-edge technological innovations, sustainable nuclear energy initiatives, information security protocols, and counterterrorism strategies, alongside collaborative efforts pertaining to the Caspian Sea and ecological challenges.

The Iranian parliament officially approved the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia on May 21.

