President Rouhani: Iran's economy ahead of global average

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the current economic status of the Islamic Republic of Iran is much better than the global average, but it does not mean that all problems have been resolved, IRNA reported.

Addressing a group of parliamentarians, he once again underlined significant share of people in the country's election and underlined the role of people to this end.

Since the three branches of the government, Iranian people and the armed forces adopted a close stance in dealing with the country's problems, the enemies who became fed up with such trend and the US tried to put an end to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to toughen the economic sanctions, but the world stood against them which was regarded as a grave defeat, President Rouhani said.

Another significant development was Iran's success in fight against terrorism in the region and all admitted Iran's role in such fight, he said.

Iran is now playing very prominent role in maintaining peace in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq and defending the rights of the oppressed nations, he said.

The fact is that the status of the country's economy is much better than its global average and why such an important fact should not be heeded, he said.

Iran's economy has registered a six percent growth in the first six months while the average figure in other countries stood between two or three percent, President Rouhani added.

Iran created some 700,000 job opportunities during this summer which was a big job, he said, adding that the number of world countries that can touch the figure is very low.

The Iranian president said that Iran is now self-sufficient in production of wheat, gasoline which is an outstanding job.

'To deal with Iran's success in various fields, the enemies have outspokenly said that they would shift the problem to Tehran which is their own message and has nothing to do with our analysis,' he said.

President Rouhani said that the Iranian people will overcome all difficulties powerfully but they never let a minor group to violate rule of law and disrespect our religious sanctities as well as values of the Islamic revolution and damage public assets.

'Iranian people have experienced such incidents and will also overcome these minor issues,' President Rouhani added.

The Iranian president said that our national unity will be the best response to such incidents and to attain the goal all branches of the governments along with the armed forces and officials should be united in dealing with them.

