Storm injures 18 people in Tehran

12 June 2018 03:20 (UTC+04:00)

A strong storm hit Tehran Monday night, injuring 18 people and breaking branches of trees and electricity cables in the capital city, IRNA reported.

Tehran Emergency Services reported early Tuesday that strong winds blowing at a speed of 83 kilometers per hour injured 18 people across the Tehran Province Monday night of whom five were transported to hospital and the rest were treated as outpatients and released.

They were injured as a result of fallen trees and power pylons or breaking of construction scaffolding and decorative stones of building facades.

The storm coupled with heavy rainfall, thunder and lightening engulfed most parts of the capital city particularly southern, central and eastern districts.

There is no official report on the exact amount of losses as a result of the storm.

Meanwhile, lightning struck and set fire to a vast parts of agricultural lands under wheat and barley cultivation in Varamin, southeast of Tehran Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan, Iran monitor use of frequencies in border areas
ICT 11 June 14:57
Will Shell stay in Iran after renewed US sanctions? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 June 14:32
Xi Jinping: China ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran
China 11 June 09:08
Tropical storm Bud forming off Mexican coast
World 11 June 03:45
China, Iran to step up pragmatic cooperation
China 10 June 22:18
Iran unveils home appliance sector performance
Business 10 June 14:49
No obstacle to Iran’s SCO membership – envoy
Politics 10 June 14:02
Iran’s export to Azerbaijan grows 66%
Business 10 June 12:49
Iran’s income from joint oilfields with Iraq significant – official
Business 10 June 12:43
Private sector steps up effort to salvage Iran’s economy
Business 10 June 12:42
Beijing ready to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Xi
China 10 June 10:19
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 10 June 09:54
Terrorist cell smashed in Northwestern Iran
Politics 10 June 00:12
Rouhani expresses support for peace and security in Afghanistan
Politics 9 June 20:24
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 9 June 19:29
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 9 June 13:36
Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal
Russia 9 June 13:29
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39