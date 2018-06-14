Iran's Supreme Leader pardons over 500 prisoners

14 June 2018 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared an amnesty on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the country.

Eid al-Fitr, also called Feast of Breaking the Fast, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Khamenei has pardoned or commuted prison terms of 537 convicts sentenced by various Iranian courts, the supreme leader's office said on June 14.

The head of Iran’s judiciary Sadiq Amoli Larijani on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr appealed to the Supreme Leader with a letter in which he asked for pardon and reduced sentences of some convicts of military, civil and revolutionary courts.

The supreme leader in turn, signed a relevant decree. Iran's Constitution grants him the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon the recommendation of the judiciary chief.

Amnesties and reduced prison terms are granted mainly on occasions marking religious and national festivals in Iran.

