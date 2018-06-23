Earthquake jolts north western Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale shook Iranian north western province of West Azerbaijan June 23 morning.

The tremors occurred at 8:20 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iranian media outlets reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 38.612 degrees latitude and 44.395 degrees longitude and at a depth of 10 kilometers underground, near the city of Qotur.

There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Kermanshah province last November killing about 600 people, leaving even more injured.

The earthquake destroyed a big number of residential units in the urban and rural areas of the province.

