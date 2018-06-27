Quake jolts western Iran

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Tazehabad city in western province of Kermanshah late Tuesday, Irna reported.

According to the report of seismography center affiliated to Tehran University Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 22:27 hours local time (17:57 GMT) at the depth of 10 kilometers underground.

Epicenter of the quake was at 65.36 degrees longitude and 27.46 degrees latitude.

There is no immediate report on possible casualties or damages.

Kermanshah province was hit by a deadly earthquake measuring 7.3 on Richter scale in November, which killed 620 people and wounded 386 others.

The quake inflicted damage on 10 cities and 1,930 villages in Kermanshah province.

