Some 83% of Iranian single-parent families headed by women

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27‎

Trend:‎

About 83 percent of Iranian families are parented by women and 17 percent by men, the Statistical Center of Iran said.

A total number of 1.77 million Iranian families, equaling 7.2 percent of the total population of the country are single-parented, according to the report released by Tehran Times newspaper.

Based on census results made in the Iranian calendar year 1395 (March 2016-March 2017) out of the total number of 24 families living in Iran, 87 percent of heads of families are male and 13 percent enjoy a female head.

Another census result made in 1390 (March 2011-March 2012) shows that out of about 21 million families, 7 percent were single parent families; 14.48 percent headed by fathers and 85.52 percent headed by mothers.

Therefore, there exists a growth of about 19 percent in number of single parent families during a five-year period.

According census results made in 1395, the total population of Iran is 79 million which consists 51 percent of men and 49 percent of women.

Iran population is equivalent to 1.07 percent of the total world population.

Single-parent families are families with children under age 18 headed by a parent who is widowed or divorced and not remarried.

A single parent is a parent that parents alone without the other parent's support, meaning this particular parent is the only parent to the child, responsible for all financial, material, and emotional needs.

Of the world's 2.3 billion children 14 percent - or 320 million - are living in single-parent households, most often headed by single mothers.

Those children aged 0 to 17 years and their single mothers and single fathers face special challenges, including economic hardships, social stigma and personal difficulties, that require society's attention and assistance.

The primary cause of single-parent households is parental death due to disease, war, maternal mortality and accidents. As a result of those high adult mortality rates, it is estimated that at least one-third of the children had lost a parent during childhood.

