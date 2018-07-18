Iran holds intl. conference on ecotourism, entrepreneurship

Tehran, Iran, July 18

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

An international conference on ways to develop ecotourism and entrepreneurship was held in the Iranian capital of Tehran with foreign activists in attendance.

Titled “Ecotourism Development & Growth of Entrepreneurship”, the conference was held in Tehran on Tuesday with the aim of studying the country’s tourism industry and potentials for creating job opportunities, according to Trend’s correspondent in Tehran on July 17.

It was organized by the Iran Entrepreneurship Association (IEA) in cooperation with Allameh Tabataba'i University.

Members of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture as well as foreign tourism experts and businesspeople were present at the gathering.

A number of guests and participants made speeches during the conference.

Dr. Ralf Buckley, the director of the International Centre for Ecotourism Research at Griffith University in Australia, addressed the audience and said, “Tourism industry is growing fast across the world, turning into a profitable and successful business”.

He added that health tourism will soon be widespread in the world whereby people can get treatment using insurances.

Dr. Qassemi, the head of IEA, was another lecturer of the conference who said Iran is among the top 5 international tourism destinations.

He added that Iranians should diversity their travel destinations to help combat certain challenges.

According to a biannual report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for 2017, Iran was the most affordable tourism destination for the third year in a row, where local foods, teas, Persian poetry books and nomadic carpets cost little.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news