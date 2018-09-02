Iran’s customs‎ reveals 2 more human trafficking cases, detains 6 people

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Iran's Customs Administration said that it has revealed and prevented two human trafficking cases at customs checkpoint on the border with Turkey.

Customs officers, while investigating a truck, revealed five people, who were hidden inside the cargo, the Customs Administration said Sept. 2.

The arrested people, who are citizens of a neighbouring country, were trying to go to Turkey illegally inside the truck, which was carrying paper roll cargo.

In another operation the custom officers detained an Iranian citizen, who was trying to leave the country illegally inside a truck.

In total, 145 people, including Iranian and foreign citizens, trying to illegally enter Turkey were arrested in the current fiscal year, started March 20.

Last fiscal year, 550 cases of human trafficking in consignments were revealed by Iran's customs officers.

In general, people are transported in cargo of cotton, yarn, sesame and petrochemical products.

For a number of neighbouring countries, Iran is a transit route to Europe.

