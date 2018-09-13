Missile attack on ‘terrorists’ in Iraq - message for superpowers, IRGC says

13 September 2018 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13

Trend:

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said the recent missile attack against the positions of “terrorists” in the northern Iraqi autonomous Kurdish region conveyed a “meaningful message” to the enemies of the Islamic Republic, the superpowers in particular.

“The IRGC’s recent revenge against the terrorists conveys a very meaningful message for the enemies, particularly the superpowers who think they can impose evil plots on us and bully us,” Jafari said on September 13, Tasnim news agency reported.

Thanks to its precision-guided missiles and intelligence superiority, the IRGC managed to avenge the deaths of Iranian soldiers killed at Marivan camp in Iran’s western Kurdisan province, he said.

The commander further warned those who have forces, bases and equipment within a 2,000-kilometer radius around Iran against any potential attack on the country’s soil.

Some media outlets reported on Sept. 7 that at least 11 were killed and dozens more were wounded in the missile attack on headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koya, 60 kilometers east of the Erbil city.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC confirmed that it had launched a missile attack a day earlier against a center in northern Iraq, which was used for training of “anti-Iran terrorists and hosted a meeting of terrorist leaders.”

The IRGC said it had destroyed "the center of conspiracy" against Iran’s national security in the operation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran says working to develop domestic version of "Pantsir" missile system
Society 10 September 12:57
Iran starts mass-production of air-to-air missile
Society 23 July 13:00
Iranian MP: Opposition figure’s 8-year house arrest lifted
Politics 6 May 12:48
Iran’s diplomatic front backs IRGC in warning US over sanctions
Politics 9 October 2017 16:52
Iran deploys air defense systems along borders with Iraq
Politics 26 September 2017 16:40
Iran’s proposed minister: missiles high on agenda
Politics 18 August 2017 17:23
Latest
Rouhani appoints ex-CBI chief as financial adviser
Business 18:28
Morgan Stanley to offer bitcoin swap trading
Economy news 17:56
Turkey announces number of US ships sailed through its waters
Economy news 17:49
National Bank of Kazakhstan to begin selling fine gold abroad
Economy news 17:49
Iran to lodge complaint against ATR, MP says
Business 17:41
Iran, Finland sign documents to boost agricultural co-op
Business 17:41
U.S. reaches agreement over separated migrant families
US 17:39
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 16 docs following talks between Lukashenko, Mirziyoyev
Uzbekistan 17:38
WB gives recommendations to develop non-oil sector of Azerbaijani economy
Economy news 17:36