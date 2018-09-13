Missile attack on ‘terrorists’ in Iraq - message for superpowers, IRGC says

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13

Trend:

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said the recent missile attack against the positions of “terrorists” in the northern Iraqi autonomous Kurdish region conveyed a “meaningful message” to the enemies of the Islamic Republic, the superpowers in particular.

“The IRGC’s recent revenge against the terrorists conveys a very meaningful message for the enemies, particularly the superpowers who think they can impose evil plots on us and bully us,” Jafari said on September 13, Tasnim news agency reported.

Thanks to its precision-guided missiles and intelligence superiority, the IRGC managed to avenge the deaths of Iranian soldiers killed at Marivan camp in Iran’s western Kurdisan province, he said.

The commander further warned those who have forces, bases and equipment within a 2,000-kilometer radius around Iran against any potential attack on the country’s soil.

Some media outlets reported on Sept. 7 that at least 11 were killed and dozens more were wounded in the missile attack on headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koya, 60 kilometers east of the Erbil city.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC confirmed that it had launched a missile attack a day earlier against a center in northern Iraq, which was used for training of “anti-Iran terrorists and hosted a meeting of terrorist leaders.”

The IRGC said it had destroyed "the center of conspiracy" against Iran’s national security in the operation.

