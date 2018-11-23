Iran to compete in U-16 World Chess Championships

23 November 2018 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

The head of Chess Federation of Iran said in order to trophy, Iran will participate in under-16 World Chess Championship, IRNA reports.

In exclusive conversation with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Rasht, Mehrdad Pahlevanzade stated that U–16 World Championship will start in Konya, Turkey, next Saturday and Iran is also present with five chess players, including four boys and one girl.

“Iran won the third rank in the U-16 Championship in 2017 and in 2015-2016 was ranked as the champion and it will compete for one of the first-to-third rank in the tournament”, he added.

Pahlevanzade noted, “Fortunately, chess has been a growing trend in the past few years and have earned good positions over the last few years, especially in different age ranks noted.”

