Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands

9 June 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The surface area of the Urmia Lake in north-west Iran has increased by 829 square kilometers, Agil Agdasi, an official with Reagional Water Company of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, told IRNA, Trend reports.

He noted that the lake's water surface has reached 3,231 square kilometers.

Currently, water volume of the lake is 5.22 billion cubic meters, Agdasi said, adding that this volume is the highest observed in the last 10 years. Compared to the same period of the last Iranian year, the water volume of the lake has increased by 2.97 billion cubic meters, he said.

Presently, the lake's 1,271.89 meters above sea level, which is 104 centimeters more compared to the same period of the previous Iranian year, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Will prices of dairy products increase in Iran?
Business 12:55
Iran's tea output increases
Business 12:21
Iranian currency rates for June 9
Business 11:40
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
Iran 01:33
Copper cathode plant to be commissioned in Iran’s Kerman province
Business 8 June 17:17
Minister reveals way to save Iran’s economy
Business 8 June 16:27
Latest
6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China
China 14:37
Acting Moldovan president Pavel Filip says he's signed decree to dissolve parliament
Other News 13:43
51.8% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan (UPDATED)
Kazakhstan 13:29
Second day of championships in acrobatic and artistic gymnastics kicks off in Baku
Society 13:23
Will prices of dairy products increase in Iran?
Business 12:55
Iran's tea output increases
Business 12:21
Nation votes for its destiny - Nazarbayev on presidential election
Kazakhstan 12:20
Iranian currency rates for June 9
Business 11:40
Afghan forces kill 6 militants in western Farah province: officer
Other News 11:24