Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The surface area of the Urmia Lake in north-west Iran has increased by 829 square kilometers, Agil Agdasi, an official with Reagional Water Company of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, told IRNA, Trend reports.

He noted that the lake's water surface has reached 3,231 square kilometers.

Currently, water volume of the lake is 5.22 billion cubic meters, Agdasi said, adding that this volume is the highest observed in the last 10 years. Compared to the same period of the last Iranian year, the water volume of the lake has increased by 2.97 billion cubic meters, he said.

Presently, the lake's 1,271.89 meters above sea level, which is 104 centimeters more compared to the same period of the previous Iranian year, he added.

