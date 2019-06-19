Deputy minister: 300,000 health tourists visit Iran annually

19 June 2019

Annually, 300,000 foreign tourists visit Iran for health purposes, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said at the 2nd meeting of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) members on health tourism in Ardabil, Trend reports citing the website of Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Thanks to this type of tourism, Iran has earned $1.2 billion, the deputy minister said. Harirchi added that citizens of neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, visit Iran for health purposes.

Iran is striving to become a hub of health tourism and serve friendly and neighboring countries, he said.

In recent years, Iran's expenditures in health sector have reached $1,707 per person.

