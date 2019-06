Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Two cars collided with a Maz truck in Amol county of Iran’s northern Mazandaran province, head of traffic police department in Mazandaran province Colonel Alirza Gadami said, Trend reports referring to the Iran Police News.

Gadami added that four people were killed and two were injured as a result of the incident.

The investigation is underway, he said.

