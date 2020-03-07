Iranian short films to be screened in Sweden

Two Iranian short films will be screened in the 3rd Film Fest Sundsvall which is slated to be held in Sweden on March 11-15, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranian short film ‘Slaughter’ directed by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zand Karimi and ‘Exam’ directed by Sonia Haddad will be screened in the Swedish festival.

Iranian short films will compete with works from US, France, Austria, Sweden, India, China, Singapore, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lebanon, Syria, Italy, Serbia, UK and Romania

The event will be held in International Shorts: Competition and Panorama, Nordic Mid Competition, Norrland Shorts Competition, Children’s Films and Music Mania sections.

Iranian Short Film ‘Exam’ directed by Sonia Haddad will also be screened in five American festivals.

After being screened in Sundance Film Festival and receiving an award at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, now Iranian short film is supposed to be screened in the 49th annual New Directors/New Films of The Museum of Modern Art, the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival, the 43rd Portland International Film Festival, Women's Eyes International Film Festival, Brattleboro Film Festival and Annapolis Film Festival.