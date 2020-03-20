Health minister assures statistics on coronavirus authentic

Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Thursday that updates about coronavirus declared in Iran is one of the most sincere ones in the world, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a live dialogue with the Iranian people on his Instagram page, he congratulated new year and expressed condolences to the families which have lost their loved ones because of coronavirus.

"This year was a hard year for all our colleagues, as we faced flash floods across the country and coronavirus outbreak this year," he said, assuring that defeating coronavirus is not difficult for the Iranian people, if they have solidarity and consensus.

"What is announced in the country as updates about the disease is one of the most sincere ones in the world," he reiterated.

He called on the people to stay at home for two weeks and help minimize transmission and provide the managers to control the situation.

Namaki also announced a project to screen the people as part of efforts to detect the infected, saying that some five million people have so far been screened.