Almost 2,500 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 2,483 people have infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, more than 151 people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur said that currently, 4,057 people are in critical condition.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 58,200 people have been infected, 3,603 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 22,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.