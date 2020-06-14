5.1-magnitide quake jolts Beyram in Fars province

Earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter scale shook Beyram, south of Fars province, at 22:35 local time on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the National Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics, University of Tehran, the quake's epicenter was located at 53.35 degrees longitude and 27.49 degrees latitude and it occurred at a depth of 16 km underground.

The quake occurred 17 km from Beyram (Fars province) and 24 km from Lamard.

There are still no reports on possible causalities.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.