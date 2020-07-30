Iranian kids bag honorary diploma from Spanish Intˈl Painting and Poster competition

Two Iranian kids Ailin Najafi and Anisa Mohammad Baqerzadeh received honorary diploma from International Painting and Poster Competition in Spain Foundation for Peace and Cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to IRNA, Managing Director of Ardebil Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults Zaafar Ahadzade said that paintings of Iranian artists were selected by the competition section affiliated to the Foundation for Peace and Cooperation from 1,079 paintings received from 25 countries.

The Foundation for Peace and Cooperation was founded by Joaquín Antuña in 1982 and developed in 1998 From the beginning, the actions of this Non Governmental Organization (NGO) have been centered on promoting a movement of non-violence and creativity and on building a world of solidarity.