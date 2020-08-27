Iranian Animation “H2 Hope” vie at two intl. Film Festivals

The short animation "H2 Hope", co-directed by Ashkan Rahgozar and Negin Khajehaei, is accepted at the Bucheon International Fantasy Film Festival and the Comics and Animation Festival in Greece, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The animation is created by Tala Porbaha and narrates the story of the significance of water with the participation of 20 children and teenagers.

The Bucheon International Fantasy Film Festival is held every year from October 19 to 23 in Bucheon, South Korea.

The 4th International Comics and Animation Festival in Greece will be held in September 2020 in Greece.