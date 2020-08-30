Rouhani urges health min. to provide coronavirus vaccine

In a phone conversation with the Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki, President Hassan Rouhani called for taking the required measures for purchasing and testing foreign anti-coronavirus vaccines in the country, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Referring to the reports about the availability of the vaccine in some countries, the Iranian President ordered that the necessary measures should be taken to purchase the vaccines and to carry out the usual experimental and diagnostic steps in order to start using it in Iran as soon as possible.

As of Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 373,570, of whom 21,462 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Sunday that over the past 24 hours, 1,754 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 373,570.