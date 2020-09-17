Iran's Cyber Police confronts online scam vaccine ads

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep.17

Trend:

Iran's cyber police announced online registration for the purchase of flu vaccine is banned and any activity in this regard would be confronted, said Social Deputy in Fata Cyber Police.

"Online registration for the sale of the flu vaccine is considered a crime and Fata Police are monitoring the cyberspace to confront the falsified advertisements," said Colonel Ramin Pashaie, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The only source for selling flu vaccine is the Health Ministry, pharmacies and health centers, and any online advertisement is prohibited," he added.

"Fata Cyber Police has worked on many cases of online scam ads for the vaccine in recent months due to an increase of coronavirus infections," he said.

"These individuals have endangered the health of our citizens by providing fake or expired medicines or scam them and not offering anything in return for a considerable amount of money," he added.

"Fata police are monitoring cyberspace of various counties and most of the offenders were arrested for selling coronavirus and flu vaccine," he said.

The official advised citizens to ignore online advertisements for flue and COVID-19 vaccines and acquire their medicine from authorized pharmacies.