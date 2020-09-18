COVID-19 kills 144 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 144 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via IRNA.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that with the 144 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 23,952.

Some 3,049 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,593 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 416,198 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 355,505 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,869 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,691,399 coronavirus tests have so far been carried ou t in Iran.