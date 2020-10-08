Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce calls for extension of lockdown measures due to rapid rise in COVID-19 cases

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 8

Trend:



The head of the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, Alireza Zali in a letter to the Minister of Health called for the extension of Tehran's coronavirus related restrictions for at least another week.

Alireza Zali called for the extension of the lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the capital, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

In this letter, the head of the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce reported an increase in hospitalized patients, an increase in critically ill patients in ICUs, and death tolls due to Covid-19, and described the situation in Tehran as critical.

Due to the difficult situation ahead in terms of the spread of COVID-19, Zali demanded the extension of restrictions and closure of businesses in Tehran province for another week until October 15.

Schools, libraries, mosques, and other public institutions in Tehran were closed for a week since Saturday as part of measures to contain the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.