Iran implements new limitations to prevent COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.31

Trend:

The National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus has approved new limitations to prevent Coronavirus spread that will be implemented from Wednesday in capitals of 25 provinces and 46 counties for 10 days, said the Iranian President.

"There have been decisions made to extend the limitations in 43 counties while new limitations would be implemented in capitals of 25 provinces for 10 days," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"During the following limitation large gathering in educational establishments is banned for 10 days. To succeed over the illness we should all do our responsibilities, the government and the Health Ministry have special duties to supply equipment by production or import" he added.

He went on to say that people should cooperate and follow the protocols and instructions to overcome this disease, the producers and financiers should make effort to provide the needs of the health care sector.

"It has been approved that the individuals violating protocols would be fined and to make sure the infected people would be quarantine while their close relations should be tested for COVID-19," he added.

According to Rouhani, the statistics from the mortality rate show 88 percent of death caused by Coronavirus were elderly people and individuals with underlying medical condition therefore it is important to follow the social responsibilities and protocol.

"The gathering and wedding ceremonies should be held according to protocols otherwise the individuals would be fined," he said.